Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,055 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $33.42 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Immunovant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Immunovant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

