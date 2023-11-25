BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Announces Earnings Results

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. BIMI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

