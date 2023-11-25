Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Julia G. Butchko Sells 3,265 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

