CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.71

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.71 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.53). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.56), with a volume of 497,929 shares traded.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.10. The firm has a market cap of £344.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

