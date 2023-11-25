Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek Buys 15,750 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

