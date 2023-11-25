Thomas F. Kelly Sells 3,235 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.