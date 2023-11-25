Thomas F. Kelly Sells 3,235 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

