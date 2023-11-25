DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) versus Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Head to Head Review

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A DocGo 1.38% 3.11% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Healthcare and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

DocGo has a consensus target price of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 136.52%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 8.21 DocGo $440.52 million 1.36 $34.58 million $0.09 63.89

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DocGo beats Ryman Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

