Critical Review: China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $13.19 billion 0.68 $899.33 million N/A N/A Heliogen $13.75 million 0.68 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.11

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Resources Power and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19%

Summary

China Resources Power beats Heliogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

