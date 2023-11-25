Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 184,509 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Weyerhaeuser worth $591,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

