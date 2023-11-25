Geode Capital Management LLC Has $566.06 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Tractor Supply worth $566,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.42.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.