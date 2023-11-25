Geode Capital Management LLC Has $562.50 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Align Technology worth $562,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Align Technology by 67.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Align Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,302,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day moving average of $304.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.