Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 246,385 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Eversource Energy worth $551,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 349.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 508,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 129.7% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12,461.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

