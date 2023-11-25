Geode Capital Management LLC Has $544.41 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Snowflake worth $544,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

