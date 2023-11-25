CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $540,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $216.69 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

