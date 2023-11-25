Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of eBay worth $524,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.