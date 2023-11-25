Geode Capital Management LLC Has $526.42 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,212,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of State Street worth $526,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

STT stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

