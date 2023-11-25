Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
