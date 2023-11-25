Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

