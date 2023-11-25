VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $518,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

