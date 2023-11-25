Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 275,844 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 455.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.