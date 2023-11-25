Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

