Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

