Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $98.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

