Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,920,000 after purchasing an additional 192,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,645,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,202,000 after acquiring an additional 910,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,581,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 252.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

