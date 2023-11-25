Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 148,135 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 107,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter.

IQI opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

