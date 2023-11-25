Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,643 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

