Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 70,503 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.17% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

