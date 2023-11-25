Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 70,503 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.17% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DSU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $10.41.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.