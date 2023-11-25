Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,775 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BEN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

