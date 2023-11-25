Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

GLW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

