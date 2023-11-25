Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,821 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CMBS stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.