Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 564.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

