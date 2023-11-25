Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 384,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $414.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

