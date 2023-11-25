Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 55,311 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of EQT worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

