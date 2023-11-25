Capital International Investors Acquires 5,869,660 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.32% of agilon health worth $163,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AGL opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.95. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

