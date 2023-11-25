Capital International Investors Purchases 88,355 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $157,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

