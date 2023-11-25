Capital International Investors Has $148.76 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $148,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

