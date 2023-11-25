Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.11. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 160,013 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
