Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.11. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 160,013 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

