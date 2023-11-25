Capital International Investors Has $142.72 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,735,128 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.81% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $142,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 186,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,105,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DNB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

