Capital International Investors Acquires 70,788 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,814,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $137,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 110.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.70 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

