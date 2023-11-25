Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and traded as low as C$13.79. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 2,485 shares traded.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of C$139.16 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Dividend Announcement

About Goodfellow

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.