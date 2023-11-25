Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $128,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

