Capital International Investors Sells 579 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TPG were worth $120,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $34.97 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

TPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

