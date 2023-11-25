EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.81% of EVERTEC worth $114,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

