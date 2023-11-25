NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $100,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $115.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

