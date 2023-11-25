Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.39% of Global Payments worth $99,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $97,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

