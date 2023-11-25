Capital International Investors Makes New $81.59 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,588,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.54% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.23 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

