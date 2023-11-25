Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.58% of Warner Music Group worth $78,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WMG opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

