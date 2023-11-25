Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.61% of Upwork worth $70,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,246 shares of company stock valued at $993,486 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPWK opened at $14.25 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

