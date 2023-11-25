Capital International Investors Sells 111,618 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,618 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.82% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $69,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

