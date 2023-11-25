The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,824,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $64,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.51 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

